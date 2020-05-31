Edinburg - Francisco"Kiko" Ramirez Jr., 65, went home to our Lord Thursday, May 28, 2020, at McAllen Heart Hospital.Born in McKinney, Kiko had lived in Edinburg most of his life.He is preceded in death by his parents, Juanita Lopez and Francisco Ramirez Sr.Kiko is survived by his loving wife, Juana Ramirez; three children, Francisco (Sylvia) Ramirez III, Veronica (Hugo) Rosales, Juan Carlos Ramirez; eight grandchildren, Francisco Adrian Ramirez, Alexandro Rosales, Erik Joel Rosales, Leslie Lee Ann Ramirez, Cruz Damian Ramirez, Mia Alyssa Rosales, Cesar Kristian Ramirez, Isaac Alberto Rosales; eight siblings, Maria Luisa (Rogelio) Gonzalez, Teresa Rodriguez, Emiliano (Norma) Ramirez, Oralia Minerva (Oliverio) Garza, Jaime (Yolanda) Ramirez, Criselda (Alfredo) Alaniz, Julia (Joe) Moya, and Laura (Rolando) Escobedo.Visitation will be held from 4:30 to 9 p.m., with a 5 p.m. prayer service today, May 31, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.