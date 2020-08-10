Alamo - Francisco Romeo Garza, 69, entered eternal sleep Sunday August 2, 2020, in McAllen. Mr. Garza was preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Tomasita Garza; two siblings, Jose E. Garza and Odelia Snell.Mr. Garza is survived by his wife, Herlinda Garza; four children, Julissa Garza, Jacklyn Garza, Francisco Romeo (Stacie) Garza Jr., and Ray Roel (Grace) Garza; 18 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; four siblings, Heron (Adela) Garza, Olga (Ramiro) Rosales, Joel (Rosie) Garza, and Roel (Thelma) Garza; numerous nieces and nephews.A Graveside service was held at 10 a.m. with full military honors on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg.