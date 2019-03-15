Edcouch - Francisco M. Saenz Jr., 67, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Amara Hospice surrounded by his family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Francisco R. Saenz (2000) and Isabel M. Saenz (1998). He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Diana R. Saenz and his sons, Frank III (Morriah), Guy Tony (Erica) and Michael Chevy Saenz. Siblings, Mary A. (JD Ortiz), Juanita (Pedro Marroquin), and Filomena (+Arturo Arcaute Jr.), Daniel (Magda), Jose Luis (Janie), Macario (Maribel), and Jesus (Mary) Saenz. Five precious grandchildren, Zuy, Syler, Guy Jr., Mia, and Madison, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Pallbearers assisting are Zuy Saenz, Syler Saenz, Jessie James Saenz, Dallas Ray Hoffman, Tony Alvarez Jr., Benjamin Hunter, and Tony Ramirez. Honorary Pallbearers and Best Friends are Pedro Marroquin, Manuel Marroquin Jr., Gilbert Molina, and JD Ortiz.



Viewing will be held Friday March 15, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a Holy Rosary at 7 p.m. at Cardoza Funeral Home in Edcouch. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Theresa of the Infant Jesus Catholic Church in Edcouch, TX. Interment will follow at 11 a.m. at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery in Weslaco, TX.



Cardoza Funeral Home in Edcouch will be in charge of funeral arrangements.