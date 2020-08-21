McAllen - Francisco Sanchez Jr., age 68, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Briarcliff Nursing Home. He was preceded in death by his son Jose Guadalupe Sanchez. He is survived by his loving wife, Margarita Sanchez; 7 children, Francisco Sanchez III, Maria Refugio Ayala, Mario Alberto Sanchez, San Juanita Sanchez, Jesus Sanchez, Maria Cristina Sanchez, Jorge Antonio Sanchez; sister, Margarita Sanchez; 19 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Aurora Funeral Home from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm. A chapel service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 9:00 am at Aurora Funeral Home. Burial will follow at San Juan City Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Aurora Funeral Home on South Cage in Pharr.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store