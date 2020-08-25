McAllen / Rio Grande City - Frank "PANCHO" Cummings now celebrates life with his Creator in Heaven. Pancho's ailing heart could no longer sustain his life on Earth, where to him "each day was a little miracle from God." Pancho was called earlier this month by his Lord and Savior to begin his journey to his eternal life. In his final moments, Pancho received the anointing of the sick and died peacefully with his loving wife and children at his side.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mack and Mary Ann Cummings, father-in-law, Leonel Lopez Sr., his brothers-in-law, Leonel Lopez, Jr., Eloy Lopez, Marcelo Montalvo Sr., Dan Mahoney, cousin Butch Cummings.
Pancho graduated from Rio Grande City High School, attended Southwest TX State University, and received his Bachelor of Science from Pan American University. He taught at several valley school districts starting in Roma, Texas and went on to teach in Rio Grande, La Joya, and Sharyland. An educator at heart, he reached many students, not only through academics, but also by his example both to his students and his colleagues always demonstrating integrity. Coupled with his passion for teaching, was his passion for guiding motorcycle tours into Mexico. Pancho was able to combine both of these passions as he became a Motorcycle Safety Foundation Rider Coach and guided tour groups throughout Mexico sharing his knowledge of the culture, love of the country, and ways of the people. Motorcycle rides, whether short jaunts with buddies or long trips with clients can be likened to Pancho's life journey: be prepared, pay attention, pack light, live in the present, enjoy the beauty around you, enjoy the company of those you meet along the way, be safe, and always trust in the Lord.
Pancho, a free spirit, in the way he loved, lived, and impacted so many, leaves LOVE as his lasting legacy. He loved God, loved family, loved people, all of whom he was ready to serve. His actions were always aligned with his heart which was rooted in Christ. His greatest joy in this life was his family. He married Belinda, the love of his life for over 50 years. United in Christ, they were blessed with 4 children and guided their family with Christian principles. He was proud of what his children accomplished in their lives and their choices for spouses: Justine (Alex) Garcia, Dana (Hector) Guerra, Sky (Keirsten) Cummings, Isak (Amy) Cummings. His crowning glory were his grandchildren. He was "GramP" to Ale and Leo Garcia, Bo Guerra, and Emily Cummings. He and Belinda actively and lovingly took part in their care and activities. As a loving son, he along with his siblings, cared for their aging mom until her death, and more recently, took on the role of co-caregiver for his elderly mom-in-law. Pancho cherished time with family & friends and felt especially blessed for every opportunity to spend time growing spiritually whether at home, at Mass, with his bible study group, or in nature. Pancho took a part of our hearts, but more importantly, he left a part of his spirited heart with us and is still with us.
Other survivors are his two sisters, Susan Mahoney and Ginger (Michael) Davis, brother John Clint (Corinne) Cummings, cousin Jenny Cummings, mother-in-law Zulema Lopez, sisters-in-law, Cynthia Montalvo, Leticia Lopez, Rosa Lopez, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Ash Memorial Service will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in McAllen, TX on Tuesday, September 1st at 11:00 a.m. Masks will be required and strict social distancing enforced. A private burial will be held at a later date.
Please take a moment to sign the guestbook and share fond memories or express sympathy at www.themonitor.com/obituaries
.