Donna - Frank R. Sustaita, Jr. entered eternal rest to be with our Lord on July 20, 2020. He was born in Tulsa, OK on November 3, 1963 to Frank and Maria Sustaita. He was preceded in death by his father, Frank R. Sustaita, Sr. and his grandchild, Jonathan Joaquin Sustaita. Left to cherish his memory is his mother, Maria A. Sustaita, wife, Nora Cruz, children: Knicole Mariee Sustaita, Ray Matthew Sustaita, Joline Tapia, Zipporah Marie Sustaita, Karen Abigail Sustaita, Stepdaughters: Clarissa Garza, and Nora Yvette Cuellar, siblings: Rosie (Robert) Anzaldua, Mary Jane Sustaita, Joe Sustaita, and Joshua Sustaita. He is also survived by 19 grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by all his loving children, family, friends, and all those whose lives he touched. He served in the US Army right after high school and after his honorable discharge, he worked in various jobs (he was a jack of all trades) but his passion was being a truck driver like his father. He also was very crafty - he loved to paint and work with leather. He was truly a very talented artist. Pallbearers: Joe Sustaita, Joshua Sustaita, Armando Villarreal, Sr., Juan Antonio Bravo, Robert Michael Hernandez, and Abel Moreno.
Visitations will be held Friday, July 24, 2020 from 12 pm to 8 pm at Hawkins Funeral Home in Donna, TX. Graveside services will be Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11 am at Val Verde Memorial Gardens. The funeral and graveside services in accordance with the current safety and social distancing guidelines, including the required use of face masks and limited number of visitors at a time will take place at both sites. Services are under the directions of Hawkins Funeral Home.
Thank you for all your prayers and thoughts.
