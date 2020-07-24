1/1
Frank R. Sustaita
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna - Frank R. Sustaita, Jr. entered eternal rest to be with our Lord on July 20, 2020. He was born in Tulsa, OK on November 3, 1963 to Frank and Maria Sustaita. He was preceded in death by his father, Frank R. Sustaita, Sr. and his grandchild, Jonathan Joaquin Sustaita. Left to cherish his memory is his mother, Maria A. Sustaita, wife, Nora Cruz, children: Knicole Mariee Sustaita, Ray Matthew Sustaita, Joline Tapia, Zipporah Marie Sustaita, Karen Abigail Sustaita, Stepdaughters: Clarissa Garza, and Nora Yvette Cuellar, siblings: Rosie (Robert) Anzaldua, Mary Jane Sustaita, Joe Sustaita, and Joshua Sustaita. He is also survived by 19 grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by all his loving children, family, friends, and all those whose lives he touched. He served in the US Army right after high school and after his honorable discharge, he worked in various jobs (he was a jack of all trades) but his passion was being a truck driver like his father. He also was very crafty - he loved to paint and work with leather. He was truly a very talented artist. Pallbearers: Joe Sustaita, Joshua Sustaita, Armando Villarreal, Sr., Juan Antonio Bravo, Robert Michael Hernandez, and Abel Moreno.

Visitations will be held Friday, July 24, 2020 from 12 pm to 8 pm at Hawkins Funeral Home in Donna, TX. Graveside services will be Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11 am at Val Verde Memorial Gardens. The funeral and graveside services in accordance with the current safety and social distancing guidelines, including the required use of face masks and limited number of visitors at a time will take place at both sites. Services are under the directions of Hawkins Funeral Home.

Thank you for all your prayers and thoughts.

You are welcome to sign the guestbook for the family at www.hawkinsfh.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Hawkins Funeral Home - Donna
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Val Verde Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hawkins Funeral Home - Donna
501 N. D. Salinas Blvd.
Donna, TX 78537
956-461-6000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved