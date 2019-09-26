|
Edinburg - Fred Perez, III, 72 entered eternal rest on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at McAllen Heart Hospital in McAllen. He was born on Sunday, April 20, 1947 in Edinburg, Texas to Fred Perez, Jr. and Dora Garza Perez. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother; Gilberto Ricardo Perez.
Fred is survived by his wife of 53 years; Diana Navarro Perez, daughters; Lisa (Jorge) Alvarez and Litsa (Derek) Ruiz, son; Fred (Monica) Perez, IV, grandchildren; Ariana Alvarez, Andrew Alvarez and Madison Perez, brothers; Roberto (Patricia) Perz and Ralph (Norma) Perez, sister; Nora Linda (Danny) Villalba, sister-in-law; Lilly Perez, numerous nieces and nephews.
Fred graduated from Edinburg High School in 1966 and worked for Melden & Hunt, Inc. for 47 years until his retirement in 2015. Fred also designed house plans since 1968. His clients consisted of people from across the Rio Grande Valley, San Antonio and Houston area. He enjoyed bowling, dancing, hunting, fishing and working on his yard. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and all those whose lives he touched.
His family will receive friends today, Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM with a Rosary to be prayed at 7:00 PM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 501 East Kuhn Street in Edinburg. A Catholic Mass will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Catholic burial will follow to Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, 1701 East Richardson Road. Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers will be: Derrick Perez, Brandon Perez, Aaron Perez, Matthew Acosta, David Perez and Mario Lopez. Honorary pallbearers will be: Andrew Alvarez, Jorge Alvarez, Derek Ruiz, Lucas Acosta, Larry Smith and Amando Chapa. Funeral services have been entrusted to Johnny Garcia, Funeral Director/Manager and Staff of Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 26, 2019