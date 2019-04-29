Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ric Brown Family Funeral Home-Mission
621 East Griffin Parkway
Mission, TX 78572
(956) 583-6333
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick DaVola
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Monsignor Frederick Robert "Bob" DaVola

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Monsignor Frederick Robert "Bob" DaVola Obituary
Mission - Monsignor Frederick Robert "Bob" Davola, 79, passed away of Friday, April 26, 2019, at The Bridges at Mission. He served at many of the churches in the valley, and will be dearly missed by the Catholic Community.

He was preceded in death by his parents Mildred and Frederick DaVola of Rochester, NY.

He is survived by his sisters Anna Mae Ororati and Patricia (Edward) LoPresto; brother Kenneth, and nieces and nephews.

The family extends its gratitude to all who generously provided their love and support to Monsignor DaVola during his illness. Thank you to the wonderful dedicated staff of The Bridges of Mission and Kindred Hospice.

Viewing will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 beginning at 3pm at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Mission, with a rosary beginning at 7pm. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at 2:00pm at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan Del Valle- National Shrine in San Juan. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in McAllen.

Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now