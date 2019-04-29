Mission - Monsignor Frederick Robert "Bob" Davola, 79, passed away of Friday, April 26, 2019, at The Bridges at Mission. He served at many of the churches in the valley, and will be dearly missed by the Catholic Community.



He was preceded in death by his parents Mildred and Frederick DaVola of Rochester, NY.



He is survived by his sisters Anna Mae Ororati and Patricia (Edward) LoPresto; brother Kenneth, and nieces and nephews.



The family extends its gratitude to all who generously provided their love and support to Monsignor DaVola during his illness. Thank you to the wonderful dedicated staff of The Bridges of Mission and Kindred Hospice.



Viewing will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 beginning at 3pm at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Mission, with a rosary beginning at 7pm. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at 2:00pm at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan Del Valle- National Shrine in San Juan. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in McAllen.



Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission. Published in The Monitor on Apr. 29, 2019