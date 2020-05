Edinburg - Frumencio "Mencho" Perez, 87, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Windsor Arbor View in Edinburg.



Born in La Blanca, Frumencio lived in Edinburg for most of his life.



He is preceded in death by his wife, Enriqueta Perez.



Frumencio is survived by two children, Favian (Maria) Perez, Diana (Hugo) Martinez; five grandchildren, Fernando Perez, Bianca Perez, Hugo (Malorie) Martinez, Valerie (Daniel) Patterson, Victor (Marissa) Martinez; and six great-grandchildren, Ryan Martinez, Brayden Martinez, Grayson Patrick Martinez, Mila Shae Martinez, Kolten Cash Martinez, and J'llea Ann Paterson.



Graveside service will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.



Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.







