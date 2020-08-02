Alamo - Frutoso Jasso age, 74 passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at McAllen Medical Center. He served in the United States Army. He is survived by his loving wife, Rosaura Jasso; 8 children, Ashley Nicole (Dagoberto) Rodriguez, Travis Jacob (Dennise) Jasso Sr., Kristen Brandon (Alyssa) Jasso, Patricia Jasso, Christina Jasso, Fernando Jasso, Douglas Jasso, Francis Benavidez; 8 grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a prayer service at 7:00 pm at Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston Chapel. A chapel service will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston Chapel at 10:00 am. Burial with Military Honors will follow at RGV State Veterans Cemetery in Mission. Services are entrusted to Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston of Pharr.