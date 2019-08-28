|
Mission - Gabina Trevino, 76, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019, at Doctor's Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg. A few of her hobbies included taking care of her garden, cooking for her family, she always enjoyed dancing, shopping and especially going to bingo, and playing the "Maquinitas". Every morning and every evening she could be found doing her prayers.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ernesto Trevino; great granddaughter Chloe Abrey Lott; as well as by her brothers.
Gabina is survived by her children Eleazar (Mireyda) Trevino, Ernesto (Esperanza) Trevino, Isidra (Ricardo) Basaldua, Noe (Adaila) Trevino, Imelda Little, Trudy (Jim) Little, San Juanita Trevino; grandchildren Eleazar Jr., Marylyn, Eric, Ernie, Justin, Krystal, Kristina, Tiffany, Noe Jr., Alex, Daniel, Kassandra, Michael, Anthony, James, Chantell, Clay, Seth, Victoria-Lynn, Jesus; great-grandchildren Kurt, Charlie, Cole, Khaleesi, Austin, Paige, Ethan, Lillian, Aria, Kyle; as well as by her sister Brigida Gomez.
Visitation will be held today, Wednesday, August 28, 2019, from 1-9pm at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission. A funeral mass will be held tomorrow, Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 12 noon at San Martin de Porres Catholic Church in Alton. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in McAllen.
Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 28, 2019