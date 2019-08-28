Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ric Brown Family Funeral Home-Mission
621 East Griffin Parkway
Mission, TX 78572
(956) 583-6333
Resources
More Obituaries for Gabina Trevino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gabina Trevino

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gabina Trevino Obituary
Mission - Gabina Trevino, 76, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019, at Doctor's Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg. A few of her hobbies included taking care of her garden, cooking for her family, she always enjoyed dancing, shopping and especially going to bingo, and playing the "Maquinitas". Every morning and every evening she could be found doing her prayers.

She was preceded in death by her husband Ernesto Trevino; great granddaughter Chloe Abrey Lott; as well as by her brothers.

Gabina is survived by her children Eleazar (Mireyda) Trevino, Ernesto (Esperanza) Trevino, Isidra (Ricardo) Basaldua, Noe (Adaila) Trevino, Imelda Little, Trudy (Jim) Little, San Juanita Trevino; grandchildren Eleazar Jr., Marylyn, Eric, Ernie, Justin, Krystal, Kristina, Tiffany, Noe Jr., Alex, Daniel, Kassandra, Michael, Anthony, James, Chantell, Clay, Seth, Victoria-Lynn, Jesus; great-grandchildren Kurt, Charlie, Cole, Khaleesi, Austin, Paige, Ethan, Lillian, Aria, Kyle; as well as by her sister Brigida Gomez.

Visitation will be held today, Wednesday, August 28, 2019, from 1-9pm at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission. A funeral mass will be held tomorrow, Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 12 noon at San Martin de Porres Catholic Church in Alton. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in McAllen.

Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gabina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now