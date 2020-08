Or Copy this URL to Share

Weslaco - Gabriel Vasquez (88) has passed late Saturday afternoon. He is survived by his children: Gabriel Vasquez Jr, Diana Vasquez, Arturo Vasquez, and Rosalinda Vasquez along by his God Daughters Lolly and Lindsay Carrizales



