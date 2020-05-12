Gabriel Ortiz
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gabriel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Weslaco/Brownsville - Gabriel Ortiz Sr., 57, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at his residence in Weslaco.

Mr. Ortiz was born and raised in Brownsville but was currently residing in Weslaco. He loved his family, grandchildren, and friends more than anything. He also enjoyed cooking and BBQ'ing for them.

Mr. Ortiz retired from Imperial Chemical Industries "ICI Paints" after 20 years of service.

He is preceded in death by his first wife, Anna Arline Ortiz.

Mr. Ortiz is survived by his wife, Graciela Salinas of Pharr; three sons, Gabriel (Ana Garcia) Ortiz Jr. of Donna, Alfonso Ortiz of Weslaco, Alberto (Ysa) Ortiz of Pharr; four grandchildren; numerous siblings, nieces and nephews; and a host friends.

Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg. A memorial service will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020, via Zoom.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved