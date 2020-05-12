Weslaco/Brownsville - Gabriel Ortiz Sr., 57, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at his residence in Weslaco.Mr. Ortiz was born and raised in Brownsville but was currently residing in Weslaco. He loved his family, grandchildren, and friends more than anything. He also enjoyed cooking and BBQ'ing for them.Mr. Ortiz retired from Imperial Chemical Industries "ICI Paints" after 20 years of service.He is preceded in death by his first wife, Anna Arline Ortiz.Mr. Ortiz is survived by his wife, Graciela Salinas of Pharr; three sons, Gabriel (Ana Garcia) Ortiz Jr. of Donna, Alfonso Ortiz of Weslaco, Alberto (Ysa) Ortiz of Pharr; four grandchildren; numerous siblings, nieces and nephews; and a host friends.Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg. A memorial service will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020, via Zoom.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.