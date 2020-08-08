1/1
Gabriel Salinas
1981 - 2020
Mission - Gabriel Salinas, 39, entered eternal rest on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at his residence in Mission. He was born on May 11, 1981 in Pharr, Texas to Noe Salinas and Andrea Amador.

He is preceded in death by his father Noe Salinas and grandfather Jose Salinas Munoz.

Left to cherish his memory is his mother: Andrea A. Salinas and his loving children: Angel Gabriel Salinas and Jayden Salinas. He also left behind four siblings: Alma D. (Oscar) Salinas, Nora E. (Ralph) Hernandez, Aleida (Frank) Salinas, and Noe (Esmer) Salinas Jr. He will be greatly missed by his grandmother Ofelia R. Amador.

Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Lord & I Funeral Home in Penitas. We will also be conducting "A Memory Lane" in dedication of Gabriel Salinas to anyone who would like to practice social distancing to drive by Lord and I Funeral home to pay their respects from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Graveside Service will be officiated on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 11:00 am at Sullivan City Cemetery in Sullivan City. Due to the current climate surrounding COVID -19, we are limiting the amount of visitors to our facility and requiring all guests to please wear a mask and observe social distancing.

You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.lordandifuneralhomes.com

Funeral services are under the direction of the Lord and I Funeral Home of Penitas.



Published in The Monitor on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
L&I Funeral Home
AUG
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Sullivan City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
L&I Funeral Home
1005 West Expressway 83
Penitas, TX 78576
(956) 519-2649
