Gaston Wayne Gantt Obituary
Edinburg -

Gaston Wayne Gantt, 83, died Thursday, November 28, 2019, at Amara Hospice in Edinburg.

Mr. Gantt was a local business owner for over 35 years.

He is preceded in death by his wife Bettye Gantt; parents, Dorman and Mary Ellen Gantt.

He is survived by his children, Todd Lewis (Terri) Gantt, Toby (Tonya) Gantt; five grandchildren; siblings, Peggy Smith.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. with a 4 p.m. prayer service Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 30, 2019
