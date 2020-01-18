Home

Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
3:30 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Palm Valley Memorial Gardens
Pharr., TX
View Map
Genaro Isaiah "Izzy" Castillo Obituary
Donna - Genaro Isaiah "Izzy" Castillo, 18, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, in Donna, Texas.

Izzy was physically active in sports, previously attended Robert Vela High School and was currently a student at Donna High School.

He is preceded in death by his maternal great-grandmother, Lupita Chapa.

Mr. Castillo is survived by his mother, Joanna Martinez; four siblings, Nathan Castillo, Nicky Castillo, Nataly Martinez, Emily Martinez; maternal grandparents, Zenaida (Ricardo) Vasquez, Joe (Mari) Carranco; numerous cousins, aunts, and uncles.

Funeral service will take place today at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Edinburg. Interment will follow to Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr. Pallbearers will be Michael Chapa, Mark Chapa, Eric Ruiz, Nathan Castillo, Ricky Vasquez, Orlando Joe Carranco.

Funeral service is under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 18, 2020
