|
|
Donna - Gene Audrey Bilderback, 82, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 at The Heights Nursing Home in Alamo.
Mrs. Bilderback was born on September 26, 1937 in Pocahontas, Arkansas, daughter of Clarence Peters and Nellie Wilcox Peters.
She is survived by her husband, James Bilderback; her children, Terry Askins, Richard Ramsey, James D. Bilderback; her brother, Roger Peters; sister, Evelyn Green. Also surviving her are 3 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a service at 7 p.m. Cremation will take place at a later date.
Funeral services are under the direction of Hawkins Funeral Home in Donna.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 30, 2020