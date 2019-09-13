|
McAllen - On Tuesday, September 10, 2019, George Brooks Mayo II, husband to Carol for 56 years and father of three, passed away at his home in McAllen, Texas.
George was born in Columbus, Ga. to Howell and Anne Lyde on April 15, 1937. Later the family moved to Thomasville, Ga. In 1963 he married Carol in Orlando, Florida and they raised three children, Kathy, George III, and John.
George graduated from Thomasville High School in 1955 and attended North Georgia College for 2 years. He moved to McAllen in 1988 where he and his wife published real estate magazines.
George was an active member of First Baptist Church, McAllen, Texas. He was best known for his sense of humor and his gift of hospitality. He loved the Lord and he loved his family.
He was preceded in death by his father, mother, brother Howell and his son John. He is survived by his wife Carol, daughter Kathy, son George III, six grandchildren, Garrett, Tyler, Wyatt, Max, Sam and Zola, several nieces, and nephews. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Service will be at First Baptist Church, McAllen, Texas at 11 am on September 20th.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 13, 2019