Alamo - George Garza Godinez, 53, went home to the Lord Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen.
Born in San Juan, George lived in Alamo all of his life.
He is preceded in death by a sister, Melissa Antonia Godinez; maternal grandparents, Antonia and Hilario Garza; and paternal grandmother, Dolores Cervantes.
George is survived by his parents, Teresita "Terry" Garza and Ezequiel Godinez of California; four siblings, Ezequiel Godinez Jr. of Alamo, Cristobal Godinez of Edinburg, Max (Rachel) Godinez, Linda Irene Godinez, both of Alamo; nephew, Victor Ezequiel Flores of Alamo; several nieces and nephews; and a beloved dog, Hotchi.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, January 13, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Alamo. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 13, 2020