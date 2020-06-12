George Lester Smith Jr.
McAllen - George Lester Smith Jr. passed away at his home on Monday, June 1, 2020. He was 62 years old.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Blanca, his daughter, Jeannie, sons, Michael, Steven, Brandon, and 6 grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church of McAllen, 1200 Beech Ave., McAllen, TX 78501, on June 19, 2020, at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to First Baptist Church of McAllen.

Published in The Monitor on Jun. 12, 2020.
