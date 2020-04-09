|
San Juan - George Munoz, 76, entered eternal rest Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at McAllen Medical Center.
George was a United States Army Veteran, serving during the Korean War.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Alicia Munoz; his parents, Gilberto and Alicia Munoz; and a stepson, Hector Garza.
Mr. Munoz is survived by four children, Jorge (Julie) Munoz, Eric (Elisa) Munoz, Rudy (Carmen) Garza, Javier (Maria) Garza; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and eight siblings, Gilbert (Imelda) Munoz, Hilda (Felix) Villarreal, Minerva (Victor) Soto, Alicia (Gilberto) Guerra, Inez (Ralph) McBurnett, Jaime Munoz, Daniel Munoz, and Consuelo (Roger) Arevalo.
Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg. Interment of cremated remains will take place at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 9, 2020