Edinburg, Tx - George Soto Sr. peacefully passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born on April 23, 1938 in Weslaco, TX and raised in Edinburg, TX. He traveled across country as a migrant worker before settling in California. He returned to Edinburg, TX where he met his wife, built a life with his family and became a devoted member of The Holy Family Church.
He is proceeded in death by his parents Jose and Aurora Soto; sisters Francisca Soto, Micaela Flores and Aracelia Campos; brother Adan Soto and granddaughter Megan Horton.
Mr. Soto is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Soto; sons Michael (Rosie) Soto and George (Ingrid) Soto Jr.; daughter Erika (Jason) Brassow; grandchildren Michael Soto Jr., Matthew Soto, Melina (Anthony) Soto, Ella Brassow, Sofia Brassow, Eleanora Soto, Nicholas Soto; great-grandchildren Sierra Horton, Christian Horton, Kailani Munoz; Sisters Rafaela Mares, Eva (Fidel) Pineda, Hortencia (Pedro) Salinas, Paula (Juan) Zepeda, Lupita (Lupe Jr.) Garza, Mary Ellen (Aureliano) Flores; Brothers Jose Juan (+Isabel) Soto and Jesse (Irma) Soto. He is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Friday, August 16, 2019, at Vaughan Funeral Home in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Holy Family Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.
Pallbearers: Armando Flores, Arturo Flores, Alejandro Rodriguez Jr., Isaac Pineda, Mario Campos Jr., Ramiro Hernandez
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 16, 2019