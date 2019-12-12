Home

George Thompson Burt Obituary
MCALLEN - George Thompson Burt, 78, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 7, 2019 in McAllen. He was born on September 20, 1941 in Portland, Oregon to Andrew and Dorothy Burt.

George proudly received his Eagle Scout Badge at the age of 16. He obtained his Ph.D. in Computer Science from Weber State College in Ogden, Utah. George was an author, fisherman and loved animals. He was loved dearly and will be greatly missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Dorothy, his sisters, Melda Jean and Mary Ann and brother James Michael Burt.

He is survived by his brother, Dr. Joseph A. Burt and nephew, Joseph Andrew Burt II.

Visitation will be Friday, December 13, 2019 from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr. Funeral Service will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr. Interment will follow to Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.

In lieu of flowers, and in his honor, a donation can be made in George's name to the Palm Valley Animal Society, 2501 W Trenton Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley of Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 12, 2019
