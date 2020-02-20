Home

McAllen - Gerald "Jerry" Vinger, 79, passed peacefully at his residence on February 11, 2020.

Jerry grew up in Harlingen where he met and married his beloved wife of 57 years, Drucilla LeMond Vinger. Jerry and Drucilla lived in McAllen for over 55 years where they raised their daughters Karen and Melissa.

Jerry was a kind, fun-loving, generous man who dedicated his life to his wife, daughters, and his grandchildren, Alina and Anders Naismith. Jerry also had two brothers, Jim and Jack who will also miss his warm, caring presence and great wit. Jerry was a master at the BBQ grill, loved travel, reading, adventure, and being outdoors. Most of all he loved coming home to his family and dogs. He will be greatly missed by all whose lives he touched.

In lieu of flowers please send a donation to St. Mark U.M.C. 301 W. Pecan McAllen, TX 78501.

A memorial service will be held at 2 PM on February 29, 2020 at St Mark U.M.C.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 20, 2020
