San Diego, CA - Gerald "Jerry" Waugh Robinson, born in San Diego, CA on September 8, 1965, went to be with the Lord on January 27, 2020 at the age of 54. He is preceded in death by his father, James Sanders Robinson.
He is survived by his loving wife of 9 years, Estela Pediongco Robinson; mother, Margaret Kathleen Waugh; daughters, Andrea Elise Granado, and Emily Elise Robinson; sister, Amber L. Robinson; brothers, James Marcus Robinson, and Andrew Douglas Robinson; grandson, Michael Gerald Granado; former wife, Trecha Lynn Robinson
Visitation will be held on Friday January 31, 2020, from 2:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. with a prayer service at 7:00 P.M. in the Hillcrest Chapel, San Antonio, TX. The family will honor his wish for cremation.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 31, 2020