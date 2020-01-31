Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home - SAN ANTONIO
1281 Bandera Rd.
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 431-9820
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Waugh "Jerry" Robinson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald Waugh "Jerry" Robinson Obituary
San Diego, CA - Gerald "Jerry" Waugh Robinson, born in San Diego, CA on September 8, 1965, went to be with the Lord on January 27, 2020 at the age of 54. He is preceded in death by his father, James Sanders Robinson.

He is survived by his loving wife of 9 years, Estela Pediongco Robinson; mother, Margaret Kathleen Waugh; daughters, Andrea Elise Granado, and Emily Elise Robinson; sister, Amber L. Robinson; brothers, James Marcus Robinson, and Andrew Douglas Robinson; grandson, Michael Gerald Granado; former wife, Trecha Lynn Robinson

Visitation will be held on Friday January 31, 2020, from 2:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. with a prayer service at 7:00 P.M. in the Hillcrest Chapel, San Antonio, TX. The family will honor his wish for cremation.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hillcrest Funeral Home - SAN ANTONIO
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -