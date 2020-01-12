|
McAllen - Gerry was born November 21, 1926 in Cleveland, OH to Edward and Catherine M. Raith. She enjoyed a carefree childhood, riding her bicycle all over the city, swimming in the quarry with her sisters, and attending dances during World War II. She was an excellent dancer and enjoyed dancing to the Big Bands music.
She studied home economics in Kingsville, TX at Texas A & I, until she met and married the love of her life, Kenith S. Glick on September 1, 1951. They made a loving home in McAllen, and then Pharr, for their three children. Gerry was active in the Women's Club's Child Study Club, serving as the President, and enjoyed many years of friendship with the ladies of the Wednesday Bridge Club. Gerry was a wonderful cook, knowing just how to prepare the mystery packages of game and sea food brought home by her hunting and fishing family. She loved being out in her yard, pulling weeds or tending to the citrus trees and flower gardens. She was known to pull any weeds she encountered in public places, just for fun.
Gerry was Kenith's helpmate as he and his twin brother built their businesses in retail, real estate, and ranching. Her later years were spent living among friends at Heritage Village, McAllen. With deep gratitude, her family wishes to thank caregivers Mary Pena and Aurora DeLeon for their extraordinary, loving care during her last years.
Preceeded in death by both parents; sisters, Janace Price and Rita Lannon; and husband, Kenith S. Glick.
She will be greatly missed by those she leaves behind children, Gary F. Glick and wife, Anne Marie Flemming of Austin; Jill Glick Soben and husband, Gary L. Soben of Fort Worth, Texas; and Robert E. Glick and wife, Olicia H. Glick of Mission, TX; and seven grandchildren and their spouses.
The family suggests making donations to Friends of RGV Reef, 419 W US Hwy 83, Pharr, TX 78577, Rgvreef.com, or the .
Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 starting at 6 PM at Kreidler Funeral Home.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 12, 2020