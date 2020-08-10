1/1
Gerardo A. Gonzalez
Hidalgo - Gerardo A. Gonzalez Sr., 56, went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Edinburg Regional Medical Center. He is preceded in death by his father, Juan J. Pena, Sr.

Mr. Gonzalez is survived by his children, Jerry Jr. (Dalia), Chayito, and Christopher; 8 grandchildren; mother, Juanita Pena; sisters, Irene (Ruben), Marivel (Eloy), Belinda (Rene), and Melinda (Dana); brothers, Tomas Jr., Ruben (Gloria), and Juan Jr. (Carole); and several nieces, nephews, and numerous extended family.

He was a very active volunteer with the City of Hidalgo, member of the Lion's Club, little league coach, and deputy constable for Hidalgo County and enjoyed hunting. He was very loving and cared deeply for his family and friends.

Visitation will be from 3pm to 9pm with a 7pm prayer service on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at De Leon Funeral Home of Pharr. A chapel service will be held at 10am on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at De Leon Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Hidalgo Cemetery under the direction of De Leon Funeral Home of Pharr.



Published in The Monitor on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
De Leon Funeral Home
AUG
11
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
De Leon Funeral Home
AUG
12
Service
10:00 AM
De Leon Funeral Home
AUG
12
Burial
Hidalgo Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
De Leon Funeral Home
700 East Expressway 83
Pharr, TX 78577
(956) 787-2231
