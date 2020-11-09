McAllen - Gerardo Fernando Avila, 61, left to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Solara Hospital in McAllen. He was born on May 30, 1959 in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon to Aurelio & Amanda Avila. Gerardo enjoyed playing the Bass and was a member of Country Roland Band and Steve and the Bar Room Buddies. He was employed at the RV Station for five years. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Yolanda Avila; son: Luis Fernando Avila; brother- in law: Juan Leal; sister-in-law: Delia Elizondo; sister-in-law: Norma Leal; brother-in-law: Jose Manuel Leal; sister-in-law: Hilda Gutierrez and mother-in-law: Hilda Leal. He will also be greatly missed by 17 nephews and 3 nieces. Family will receive friends Monday, November 9, 2020 from 5 pm to 9 pm at Flores Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2 pm, Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in McAllen. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in McAllen. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Flores Funeral Home of Mission.