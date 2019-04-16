Home

Ric Brown Family Funeral Home-Mission
621 East Griffin Parkway
Mission, TX 78572
(956) 583-6333
Gerardo Guajardo Obituary
Mission - Gerardo Guajardo, 91, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Doctor's Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg. Visitation for Gerardo Guajardo will be held from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission. Funeral mass will be held in his honor at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission. Burial will follow at the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission. Services have been entrusted to Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 16, 2019
