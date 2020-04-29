Mission - Gerardo "Jerry" Guerra, 54, went home to our Lord Monday, April 27, 2020, at his residence in Mission. Jerry was born in Mission and lived there all of his life. He is survived by his only son, Derek Guerra; his parents, Servando and Hermila G. Guerra; two sisters, Patricia G. (George) Ibanez and Fedra (Roel) Navarro; two brothers, Servando Guerra Jr. and Iram Aguilar; two nephews, Ulric and Christian Ibanez; and a niece, Danielle Ibanez. Private funeral services will be held. In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions be made in Jerry's name to a charity of your choice. The family appreciates all of the prayers and concerns extended to them during this time. Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 29, 2020.