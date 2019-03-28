San Juan - German Zuniga, 93, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Comfort House in McAllen.



Born in Pharr, he lived in San Juan most of his life. German was a World War II Veteran and also served in the Korean War. He proudly served 35 years of Law Enforcement at various Police Departments: City of Weslaco, McAllen, and Pharr. Mr. Zuniga was also the Police Chief in the City of Edcouch and retired as a Captain from the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Department.



He is preceded in death by wife, Christina Sanchez Zuniga; two sisters, Herlinda Saldana and Leonila Hernandez.



Mr. Zuniga is survived by his seven children, Florence Evelyn (Arnold) Chapa of McAllen, Cynthia (George) Luna of San Juan, Fredrick Arthur (Carmen) Zuniga, German (Diana) Zuniga, Jr., both of McAllen, Thomas Ignacio (Yoly) Zuniga of Edinburg, Ada X. (Manny) Gonzalez of Port Isabel, Paul Bryan Zuniga of McAllen; 19 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Elvia (Esteban) Flores of Pharr, and Irma Guerrero of San Juan.



Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., with rosary at 7 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Graveside service will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.



Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Published in The Monitor on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary