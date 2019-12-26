|
|
San Antonio - Edinburg: Gerry Lee Porter born on February 14, 1945, went to be with the Lord and Savior on December 17, 2019 at the age of 74. Gerry was preceded by her Father Emmett Edgar Porter, her Mother Marge Porter, and Brother Emmett "Chip" Porter. She is survived by her Niece Brandi Garcia, husband Sebio Garcia, Great Nephew, Ethan DeLeon. Also, survived by Nephew Emmett "Tres" Porter, wife Melissa Porter and Great Nephew, Hunter Porter, Sister-in-law Jerice Porter, husband Mike Gil. She was loved by many and will be truly missed by her family and friends. Family and Friends are invited to Graveside service to be held Friday December 27,2019 @ 10:00 a.m., Roselawn Cemetery, by the direction of Kreidler Funeral Home.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 26, 2019