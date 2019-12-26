Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kreidler Funeral Home
314 North 10th Street
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-0234
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerry Porter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerry Lee Porter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerry Lee Porter Obituary
San Antonio - Edinburg: Gerry Lee Porter born on February 14, 1945, went to be with the Lord and Savior on December 17, 2019 at the age of 74. Gerry was preceded by her Father Emmett Edgar Porter, her Mother Marge Porter, and Brother Emmett "Chip" Porter. She is survived by her Niece Brandi Garcia, husband Sebio Garcia, Great Nephew, Ethan DeLeon. Also, survived by Nephew Emmett "Tres" Porter, wife Melissa Porter and Great Nephew, Hunter Porter, Sister-in-law Jerice Porter, husband Mike Gil. She was loved by many and will be truly missed by her family and friends. Family and Friends are invited to Graveside service to be held Friday December 27,2019 @ 10:00 a.m., Roselawn Cemetery, by the direction of Kreidler Funeral Home.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kreidler Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -