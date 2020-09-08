Alamo - Gertrudes Peña, 95, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020, at her residence in Alamo.She is preceded in death by her husband, Rosendo Peña Sr.; parents, Felipe and Estefana Rodriguez; three brothers, Jose, Cristobal and Ricardo Rodriguez; three sisters, Bertha Sardina, Irene Vasquez, Maria Luisa Rodriguez.Mrs. Peña is survived by her five sons, Gilberto (Beatrice) Peña, Patricio Peña, Domingo (Christy) Peña, Ernesto Peña, Rosendo Peña Jr.; four daughters, Maria Victoria (Jaime) Garcia, Maria Del Rosario Peña, Maria Isabel (Jose Luis) Arredondo, Carmen Julia (Agapito) Cepeda; 28 grandchildren; 51 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Juana Maria Farias.Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. with a 6 p.m. rosary Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.