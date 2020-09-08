Alamo - Gertrudes Peña, 95, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020, at her residence in Alamo.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Rosendo Peña Sr.; parents, Felipe and Estefana Rodriguez; three brothers, Jose, Cristobal and Ricardo Rodriguez; three sisters, Bertha Sardina, Irene Vasquez, Maria Luisa Rodriguez.
Mrs. Peña is survived by her five sons, Gilberto (Beatrice) Peña, Patricio Peña, Domingo (Christy) Peña, Ernesto Peña, Rosendo Peña Jr.; four daughters, Maria Victoria (Jaime) Garcia, Maria Del Rosario Peña, Maria Isabel (Jose Luis) Arredondo, Carmen Julia (Agapito) Cepeda; 28 grandchildren; 51 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Juana Maria Farias.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. with a 6 p.m. rosary Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.