McAllen, Texas - Getrudis Otilia Solis Garcia, 93, was welcomed into heaven Tuesday, June 2, 2020 surrounded by her daughter Sylvia and granddaughter Tania. Otilia, as she was lovingly known and called by her family and friends, was born October 19, 1926 in El Cibolo Ranch, Texas Hidalgo County to Cenovio and Adela (Zamora) Solis. Otilia was a long time resident of McAllen. She was a devoted catholic where she was a life long member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in McAllen. Her faith in God was strong. She prayed the rosary everyday at 10:30 AM. Otilia worked for 34 years at Sears Store of McAllen. She enjoyed reading, playing tennis, being a seamstress, where she enjoyed making clothes for others. After her retirement, she spent her time helping others especially her elderly relatives and grandchildren. Otilia was a devoted daughter, wife, mother and grandmother. Her life was not an easy one and not once did it take her smile, kindness, faith and heart of gold away. Otilia truly believed in living life serving God and helping others.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: Mr. Ramon C. Garcia; brothers: Jose Adalberto and Cenovio Ramon Solis; daughter: Diana; granddaughters: Rosalinda and Liliana Garcia; great-grandchildren: Levi and Michelle Childers; and our littlest angel: Josiah Garcia; daughter-in-law: Elva Garcia.Left to cherish her memory are her children; Carlos Garcia of Edcouch, Ricardo Garcia of McAllen, Sylvia Elliston of Pharr, Ramon C. (Felipa) Garcia of San Antonio; sibling: Adela Delia Ort; 16 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren.A gathering of family and friends will take place Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Rivera Funeral Home, 1901 Pecan Blvd. from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM with the recital of the Holy Rosary at 6:30 PM. A Mass of Christian burial rites will be celebrated Monday, June 8, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in McAllen. Interment will follow at La Piedad Cemetery in McAllen.