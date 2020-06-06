Getrudis Otilia Garcia
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Getrudis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McAllen, Texas - Getrudis Otilia Solis Garcia, 93, was welcomed into heaven Tuesday, June 2, 2020 surrounded by her daughter Sylvia and granddaughter Tania. Otilia, as she was lovingly known and called by her family and friends, was born October 19, 1926 in El Cibolo Ranch, Texas Hidalgo County to Cenovio and Adela (Zamora) Solis. Otilia was a long time resident of McAllen. She was a devoted catholic where she was a life long member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in McAllen. Her faith in God was strong. She prayed the rosary everyday at 10:30 AM. Otilia worked for 34 years at Sears Store of McAllen. She enjoyed reading, playing tennis, being a seamstress, where she enjoyed making clothes for others. After her retirement, she spent her time helping others especially her elderly relatives and grandchildren. Otilia was a devoted daughter, wife, mother and grandmother. Her life was not an easy one and not once did it take her smile, kindness, faith and heart of gold away. Otilia truly believed in living life serving God and helping others.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: Mr. Ramon C. Garcia; brothers: Jose Adalberto and Cenovio Ramon Solis; daughter: Diana; granddaughters: Rosalinda and Liliana Garcia; great-grandchildren: Levi and Michelle Childers; and our littlest angel: Josiah Garcia; daughter-in-law: Elva Garcia.

Left to cherish her memory are her children; Carlos Garcia of Edcouch, Ricardo Garcia of McAllen, Sylvia Elliston of Pharr, Ramon C. (Felipa) Garcia of San Antonio; sibling: Adela Delia Ort; 16 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren.

A gathering of family and friends will take place Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Rivera Funeral Home, 1901 Pecan Blvd. from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM with the recital of the Holy Rosary at 6:30 PM. A Mass of Christian burial rites will be celebrated Monday, June 8, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in McAllen. Interment will follow at La Piedad Cemetery in McAllen.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Rivera Funeral Home - McAllen
Send Flowers
JUN
7
Rosary
06:30 PM
Rivera Funeral Home - McAllen
Send Flowers
JUN
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUN
8
Interment
La Piedad Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rivera Funeral Home - McAllen
1901 Pecan Blvd.
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-2224
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved