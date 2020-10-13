Donna - Our precious little angel GianCarlo Guerrero, 7, known to all who loved him as Gian, was called home on October 4, 2020.Gian was an energetic, gentle old soul who brightened up the life of his entire family along with all of those who crossed his path. Gian had a huge love for nature. As a young toddler he enjoyed outdoor activities and small fishing trips with his mother Priscilla. Gian enjoyed hearing the waves at the beach and having late night conversations while holding his momma's hand. Gian had a huge heart for others in need, always encouraging love and compassion for others. Gian's selfless way of seeing life changed the life to many who came together to pray for Gian and his family while he battled for his life. His angelic smile stole the hearts of perfect strangers that have become family. At his short 7 years lived, Gian moved an entire nation and restored the faith of those who have never believed in our Lord Jesus as our one and only savior. In God's eyes GianCarlo was too perfect for earth.GianCarlo will forever be missed by all his family. He leaves behind his mom, Priscilla Chapa and stepdad Margarito Zamorano III; his biological father, Vicente Guerrero III; his grandparents, Sandra and Vicente Guerrero Jr. of Roma, Texas; Raul and Bertha Dalia Chapa of Mission, Texas; Carolina and Margarito Zamorano Jr. of Donna, Texas; his aunts, Monica, Mary, Isabel Chapa, Jovanni Guerrero, Cassandra Bocanegra, Veronica Zamorano; his beloved uncle, Mat Zamorano; numerous cousins that will forever cherish his memories."Until we meet again forever, our lives will reunite".Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer service Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Legacy Chapels 4610 South Jackson Road in Edinburg. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park in Weslaco. In lieu of flowers family asks to bring a toy, Gian's love to gift others in need will forever be carried on.