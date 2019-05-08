Edinburg, Texas - It is with great sadness we share the unexpected passing of our little Gilbert Anthony Grant, Jr. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at the age of two.



Gilbert was born on April 21, 2017 in Edinburg, Texas to Rena Leann Santiago and Gilbert Anthony Grant.



During his too short time here in Edinburg, Gilbert lit up the lives and hearts of those around him. He always gave the best hugs and kisses to anyone who asked, and his little belly laugh was infectious and would light up your soul when you heard him. He loved watching Curious George and would stop what he was doing whenever he heard the movie's music.



His favorite Super Hero was Spiderman and when picking up toys, he always went for his Spiderman ball. Gilbert would attend 'ia Angelique's band competitions with his Grandma and band music always caught his attention. He liked to be outside and play with his dinosaurs. He and Callie, the cat, were best friends and inseparable when together; he loved to chase Callie through his Grandma's house. Gilbert was his Grandma's "Love Bug" and the love was mutual as Gilbert's eyes would light up as he ran toward her whenever he saw her.



In August 2018, his mother took him to Wisconsin and his family lost physical contact with him. He will return to Texas and the family who loves him and will miss him always.



Gilbert's memory will forever be cherished by his family: Gilbert A. (Brianna) Grant, Younger Brother Drayven Grant, Grandmother Dennie R. Grant, Grandfather Willard Graves, Great-Grandmother Debbie (Jeffrey) Foley, Great-Grandfather Dennis R. (Beva) Grant, 'ia Angelique Grant, 'ia Amanda Santiago, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.



We wish to thank Jens-Reinbold and Pfeffer Family Funeral Services in Manitowoc, Wisconsin for assisting with arrangements.



A service to celebrate Gilbert's life will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel /Valley Memorial Gardens, 3611 North Taylor Road, Mission, Texas. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am prior to the service.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests if you suspect child abuse or endangerment, please don't wait or give up when contacting authorities. See something, say something; you may be the only voice a child has. Published in The Monitor on May 8, 2019