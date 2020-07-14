McAllen - Gilbert Weisberg, 89, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2020, surrounded by his family.Born in New York, Gil traveled to South Texas with his father in search of a better future and to get away from the cold weather. He met the love of his life, Susy, over 60 years ago and once married they settled in McAllen. He invested in real estate and was the co-owner of Gilberto's and Roberto's, and owner of Gilberto's Discount House in downtown McAllen for over six decades. He believed in working hard and achieved the "American Dream." He was a kind, generous, and thoughtful man who believed in helping others. Gilbert was known for his joke of the day, living life to its fullest, and quoting his favorite adage "do everything in moderation." Family was his number one priority in life.Gilbert is preceded in death by his parents, Bertha and Joseph Weisberg, his in-laws, Paulina and Jose Rubio, his brother-in-law Alfredo Montanaro , his sister-in-laws Julieta Montanaro and Silvia Weisberg, and his great niece Monica Montanaro.He is survived by his loving wife Susy Weisberg, daughters Liz (Louis) Weisberg and Monica (William) Stewart. Granddaughters, Jacquelin Stewart, Brittany (Louis) James, Trish Weisberg (Dylan Erwin), and Marlo Weisberg. A brother, Leon Weisberg; Nieces and Nephew, Alfred (Coquis) Montanaro, Julie Ramirez, and Raquel (Kenneth) Baker, along with great nieces and nephews; great-grand nieces and nephews, and close friends whom he loved dearly.Because of Covid 19 restrictions, a private graveside ceremony will be held.The family has tremendous gratitude to his caregivers, for giving him quality of life with dignity.In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in his memory to:Temple Beth Israel 1702 E. Jackson Avenue Harlingen, TX 78550;Baylor College of Medicine Parkinson & Disease Center and Movement Disorders Fellowship Fund PO Box 4976 Houston, TX 78550