1/1
Gilbert Weisberg
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gilbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McAllen - Gilbert Weisberg, 89, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Born in New York, Gil traveled to South Texas with his father in search of a better future and to get away from the cold weather. He met the love of his life, Susy, over 60 years ago and once married they settled in McAllen. He invested in real estate and was the co-owner of Gilberto's and Roberto's, and owner of Gilberto's Discount House in downtown McAllen for over six decades. He believed in working hard and achieved the "American Dream." He was a kind, generous, and thoughtful man who believed in helping others. Gilbert was known for his joke of the day, living life to its fullest, and quoting his favorite adage "do everything in moderation." Family was his number one priority in life.

Gilbert is preceded in death by his parents, Bertha and Joseph Weisberg, his in-laws, Paulina and Jose Rubio, his brother-in-law Alfredo Montanaro , his sister-in-laws Julieta Montanaro and Silvia Weisberg, and his great niece Monica Montanaro.

He is survived by his loving wife Susy Weisberg, daughters Liz (Louis) Weisberg and Monica (William) Stewart. Granddaughters, Jacquelin Stewart, Brittany (Louis) James, Trish Weisberg (Dylan Erwin), and Marlo Weisberg. A brother, Leon Weisberg; Nieces and Nephew, Alfred (Coquis) Montanaro, Julie Ramirez, and Raquel (Kenneth) Baker, along with great nieces and nephews; great-grand nieces and nephews, and close friends whom he loved dearly.

Because of Covid 19 restrictions, a private graveside ceremony will be held.

The family has tremendous gratitude to his caregivers, for giving him quality of life with dignity.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in his memory to:

Temple Beth Israel 1702 E. Jackson Avenue Harlingen, TX 78550;

Baylor College of Medicine Parkinson & Disease Center and Movement Disorders Fellowship Fund PO Box 4976 Houston, TX 78550



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kreidler Funeral Home
314 North 10th Street
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-0234
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved