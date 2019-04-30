|
Donna - Gilberto Blanco, 75, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 at his residence in Donna.
Mr. Blanco was born November 27, 1943 in Donna, Tx. Son of the late Miguel Hector Blanco and Amelia Aparacio Blanco.
A memorial service will be held today, Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 5 p,m. to 9 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral church service will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Donna. Burial will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens. Military graveside services will be conducted by V.F.W. Post #7473 of Elsa, Tx.
Funeral services are under the direction of Hawkins Funeral Home in Donna.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 30, 2019