Edinburg - Gilberto "Beto" Garza, 92, entered eternal rest Saturday, November 23, 2019, at his residence.
Born in Santa Cruz Ranch, Starr County, Mr. Garza lived in Edinburg for most of his life and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Mr. Garza was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during World War II.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Amado and Maria Garza; and two brothers, Jorge and Romualdo Garza.
Mr. Garza is survived by his wife of 65 years, Maria Emma Garza; four sons, Gilbert R. (Nilda) Garza, Richard A. (Sylvia) Garza, Gabriel Homer (Cindy) Garza, Larry (Nellie) Garza, all of Edinburg; a daughter, Sonia (Rick) Martinez of Twentynine Palms, CA; 12 grandchildren, Cynthia Renee Reyes, Gilbert R. Garza Jr., Ricky Garza, Joseph Garza, Matthew Garza, Lucas Garza, Allyson Garza, Aissa C. Martinez, Ricky Martinez, Nadine Garza, Aaron R. Garza, Adrian R. Garza; five great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Guadalupe Galvan, Ernestina Reyna, and Aurora Vega.
Mr. Garza served his community, owning and operating various businesses. He is most remembered for owning Town & Country Mart Feed Store, where he cultivated most of the relationships he had today. Mr. Garza's passion was his beloved Santa Gertrudis cattle. Mr. Garza was a registered Santa Gertrudis Breeder, raising, buying and marketing his cattle throughout the United States. Mr. Garza registered his Double G brand in 1962, branding his Santa Gertrudis cattle on the ribs. It was that work ethic and love for cattle that has inspired his family to continue to raise Santa Gertrudis cattle today.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 East Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission. Military honors will be conducted by Post 7473 of Elsa.
Pallbearers will be Gilbert R. Garza Jr., Ricky Garza, Joseph Garza, Matthew Garza, Lucas Garza, and Adrian Garza. Honorary pallbearers are Joe Peralez Jr., A.R. "Felo" Guerra, Aaron Garza, Rolando Ramirez, Rick Martinez, Ben Olivarez and Ramon Estevis.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 26, 2019