PHARR - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Gilberto Garza II, who was born on December 01, 1974 in McAllen, Texas.Although Gilbert was called home by the Lord at the young age of 45, he lived a full life. He attended McAllen High School, where he was a talented football player as a kicker and soccer player. Gilbert was a man who was deeply loved by his children. He was so very proud of each one. He was so happy at spending time with all his children especially his oldest son, Gilbert Michael Garza. Gilbert was always helpful and loyal to his friends and family and no one was a stranger to him. His friends knew him as a loyal stand up man. He will sadly be missed. Although his family and friends are deeply saddened by his untimely passing, they would like everyone to focus on the many fun times shared.Rest in Peace Gilbert in the loving arms of our Lord.He is survived by his five children, Gilbert Michael Garza, Sylvestre Garza, Vincent Raul Garza, Aayden Isaiah Garza, Matthew Cole Garza; his parents, Gilbert and Maria Garza; one sister, Veronica Garza; and a brother, Gerardo Garza; his brother-best friend, Eric Reyna; extended family and friends.Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 3, 2020, at Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.Please practice social distancing and the face mask is required.Funeral services are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr.