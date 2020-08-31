1/1
Gilberto Garza II
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gilberto's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PHARR - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Gilberto Garza II, who was born on December 01, 1974 in McAllen, Texas.

Although Gilbert was called home by the Lord at the young age of 45, he lived a full life. He attended McAllen High School, where he was a talented football player as a kicker and soccer player. Gilbert was a man who was deeply loved by his children. He was so very proud of each one. He was so happy at spending time with all his children especially his oldest son, Gilbert Michael Garza. Gilbert was always helpful and loyal to his friends and family and no one was a stranger to him. His friends knew him as a loyal stand up man. He will sadly be missed. Although his family and friends are deeply saddened by his untimely passing, they would like everyone to focus on the many fun times shared.

Rest in Peace Gilbert in the loving arms of our Lord.

He is survived by his five children, Gilbert Michael Garza, Sylvestre Garza, Vincent Raul Garza, Aayden Isaiah Garza, Matthew Cole Garza; his parents, Gilbert and Maria Garza; one sister, Veronica Garza; and a brother, Gerardo Garza; his brother-best friend, Eric Reyna; extended family and friends.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 3, 2020, at Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.

Please practice social distancing and the face mask is required.

Funeral services are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved