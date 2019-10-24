|
|
Donna - Gilberto Rodriguez, 69, passed away on October 19, 2019, in Grafton, North Dakota.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Maria Teresa Rodriguez; a son, Humberto Villanueva.
Mr. Rodriguez is survived by his daughter, Sandra Solis of Pharr, Gerardo (Patty) Rodriguez of McAllen, Osvaldo (Dora) Rodriguez of Donna; 14 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Annette Villanueva; three brothers; five sisters; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer service Friday, October 25, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Edinburg. Interment will follow to Memorial Gardens in Mission.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 24, 2019