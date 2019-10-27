|
Edinburg - Gilberto Villarreal, 90, entered eternal rest Friday, October 25, 2019, at Amara Hospice Inpatient Facility in Edinburg.
Born in San Manuel, Mr. Villarreal lived in Edinburg and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He served honorably in the United States Army. A loving husband and father who lit up a room with his smile and that glint in his eyes. He was the life of the party and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He has now joined his family and fishing buddies in search of the big red.
Gilberto is preceded in death by his parents, Arnulfo and Maria Zamora Villarreal; a brother, Everto Villarreal; and four sisters, Lilia Rutledge, Delia Villegas, Emma Vela, and Celia Caceres.
Mr. Villarreal is survived by his wife, Isaura Villarreal; five children, Gilberto "Sonny" (Odilia) Villarreal Jr., David Rolando "Ronny" (Dana) Villarreal, Diana (Robert) Speaks, Sylvia Roxanne (Jimmy) McDonald, Ricardo "Rick" (Veronica) Villarreal; 19 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Ofelia (Manuel) Ruiz.
The family would like to thank his hospice caregiver, Jose Salinas; Cima and Amara Hospice Staff; and Mateo Solis for his gracious friendship with Gilbert.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Monday, October 28, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 East Canton in Edinburg. A memorial mass will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Edinburg.
In lieu of flowers please consider all donations to St. Joseph Building Fund
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 27, 2019