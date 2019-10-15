|
|
Gisela C Howell (65) is preceded by her mother Ofelia S. Cantu, daughter Brittney Rae Howell, and siblings: Fernando Cantu, and Javier Cantu. Mrs. Cantu Howell is survived by her father Arnulfo Cantu and her daughter Chelsea Howell ( Roy Garcia) ,her grandson Roy Anthony Garcia, and siblings: Diana, Laura, Francis. Luis, Homer, Adan.
The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: He leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul: He leadth me in the paths of righteousness for His name's sake. Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; Thy rod and thy staff they comfort me. Thou prepares a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: Thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days if my life; and I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 15, 2019