McAllen - 1947-2019



Glen Nixon passed away on Monday, the 11th of March 2019. He was born to Paul Nixon and Frances St. Clair in Seymour, Texas on the 27th of October 1947. Glen was raised in McAllen, Texas and graduated from Chamberlin Hunt Military Academy in 1965.



Glen lived his life fearlessly. He was a real estate broker and an integrated circuit designer for Texas Instruments. He enjoyed using his high intellect to solve problems. Glen loved hunting, fishing, cooking, and barbecuing with his family and his faithful german shepherds.



He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Frances; his sister, Dena; his son, Beau; his daughters, Amy and Jennifer; and his grandchildren, Andrew, Roman, Kerri, Aaron, Anyssa, Ally, and Haley. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, and his sister, Sandy.



A memorial service is scheduled at Kreidler Funeral Home in McAllen on Saturday, March 16th, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. Published in The Monitor on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary