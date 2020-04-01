|
PHARR - Gloria C. Rutledge, 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on Monday, March 30, 2020.
Gloria was born March 31, 1936, in Mission, Texas to Juan and Guadalupe Cano.
Gloria was preceded in death by; husband Raul (Roy) Rutledge; twin sons David and Daniel Rutledge (Norma); parents, Juan and Guadalupe Cano.
Gloria dedicated 30 years of her life as an Instructional aide with the PSJA School District. Mom loved life and was the anchor of our family. She had a spirit of excellence and resilience. Her loved ones will always draw from her words of wisdom, love, and dedication to family. Mom will be missed tremendously.
Gloria is survived by her children, Diane R. Hinojosa (R. Villanueva), Roy Rutledge and Ronnie Rutledge (Janie). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Tara M. Sanchez, Nicolas C. Rutledge, Kelsey N. Rutledge, Sydney D. Rutledge; great- grandchildren, Judah T. Sanchez and Jubilee F. Sanchez; siblings Juan Cano, Jr. and Pura Luz Perez. At the family's request, there will be no services scheduled at this time.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmvalleyfh.com for the Rutledge family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 1, 2020