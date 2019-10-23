Home

Edinburg - Gloria Concepcion Rincon, age 65, of Mercedes, Texas passed away on Monday October 21, 2019. Gloria was born November 18, 1953 in Mercedes, TX to Raquel Ybarra Garcia and Rodolfo Garcia Sr..

Gloria is survived by; son Roel George Rincon (Patricia); daughter Rita Rincon; and goddaughter Danine Lopez (Jorge); and mother Raquel Ybarra Garcia; sister Maria Flores (Javier), sister Belinda Vallejo (Juan), brother Rodolfo Garcia Jr., brother Rojelio Garcia and sister Rebecca Mascorro (Pilar); 14 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

Gloria was preceded in death by; son Roman Gabriel Rincon and son Rudy Gene Rincon;father Rodolfo Garcia Sr., brother Ruben Garcia Sr. and brother Rigoberto Garcia.

Visitation Services for Gloria will be held Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Funeraria Del Angel Highland Funeral Home (6705 N FM 88, Weslaco, TX) with a Rosary at 7:00 pm. Visitation Services will resume on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM at Funeraria Del Angel Highland Funeral Home. A Chapel Service will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 10:00 AM followed with the Interment at Highland Memorial Park, 6705 North FM 88, Weslaco, Texas 78599.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/weslaco-tx/funeraria-del-angel-highland-funeral-home/5599 for the Rincon family.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 23, 2019
