McAllen - Gloria Cuevas, 87, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, December 5, 2019 surrounded by her loving children at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg. Born in McAllen, Mrs. Cuevas enjoyed playing BINGO, loved singing, entertaining but her driving force in life was all about her FAMILY.
Mrs. Cuevas was a loving wife, adoring mother to her eleven children and spoiled all her grandchildren. She is survived by her four sons Adolfo Cuevas, Jr., Antonio O. Cuevas, Rene O. (Melba) Cuevas and Salvador (Karla) Cuevas; six daughters Maria Dolores Cuevas, Criselda Cuevas, Hermelinda Cuevas, Noemi (Noe) Peralez, Sylvia (Demetrio) Chavez and Melissa Cuevas; two brothers Amado and Daniel Olivarez; 28 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by the love of her life, Adolfo Cuevas, her son, Noe Cuevas and her niece, Gloria Jane Guerrero.
Viewing and visitations were held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Viewing and visitations will be held today, Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Rosary being recited at Ceballos Funeral Home of McAllen. A funeral Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of McAllen with Deacon Carlos Aguilar officiating. Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Roselawn Cemetery in McAllen.
The Olivarez and Cuevas families entrusted their services to the care of Ceballos Funeral Home of McAllen.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 8, 2019