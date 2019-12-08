Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ceballos Funeral Home
1023 North 23rd Street
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 682-3431
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Cuevas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Cuevas


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Cuevas Obituary
McAllen - Gloria Cuevas, 87, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, December 5, 2019 surrounded by her loving children at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg. Born in McAllen, Mrs. Cuevas enjoyed playing BINGO, loved singing, entertaining but her driving force in life was all about her FAMILY.

Mrs. Cuevas was a loving wife, adoring mother to her eleven children and spoiled all her grandchildren. She is survived by her four sons Adolfo Cuevas, Jr., Antonio O. Cuevas, Rene O. (Melba) Cuevas and Salvador (Karla) Cuevas; six daughters Maria Dolores Cuevas, Criselda Cuevas, Hermelinda Cuevas, Noemi (Noe) Peralez, Sylvia (Demetrio) Chavez and Melissa Cuevas; two brothers Amado and Daniel Olivarez; 28 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by the love of her life, Adolfo Cuevas, her son, Noe Cuevas and her niece, Gloria Jane Guerrero.

Viewing and visitations were held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Viewing and visitations will be held today, Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Rosary being recited at Ceballos Funeral Home of McAllen. A funeral Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of McAllen with Deacon Carlos Aguilar officiating. Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Roselawn Cemetery in McAllen.

The Olivarez and Cuevas families entrusted their services to the care of Ceballos Funeral Home of McAllen.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -