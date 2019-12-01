|
Mission - Gloria Davis Longoria reached the end of her earthly journey and joined her husband, Joaquin "Jake" Longoria, Jr. in heaven on November 27, 2019. She was a descendant of Henry Clay Davis, founder of RGC, TX. Gloria graduated from Seton School of Nursing in Austin, TX and went on to pursue her Master's from Pan American University. She was a registered nurse working with MCISD for 34 years. Our mother enjoyed the simple things in life and enjoyed her trips to Las Vegas and other casinos with her beloved husband Jake. Mom enjoyed Friday afternoon cards and bingo with her sisters and close friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jake Longoria, Jr., parents, Downey and Eva Davis, sister, Eva D. Richardson and brother Downey Davis Jr. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Joaquin "Jake" III (Anna), Jacqueline (Shane) Milligan and Jorge (Frank). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Andrea (Joe) Toscano, Joseph (Debbie) Longoria, Dr. Jonathan (My Trang "Mimi") Longoria, Ashleigh Longoria, Mary Kathryn "Katie" Milligan and Emily Brummet, along with great-grandchildren Caitlin Pena and Jacob Longoria. Mom is also survived by her siblings, Rita D. Barrera, Lucy de los Santos, Alva Rocha and Henry Davis, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission. Pallbearers are Joaquin Longoria III, Shane Milligan, Joseph Longoria, Dr. Jonathan Longoria, David de los Santos and George Davis. Services have been entrusted to Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 1, 2019