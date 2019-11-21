|
|
McAllen - Gloria G. Ovalle, 77, went home to our Lord Monday, November 18, 2019, at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg.
Mrs. Ovalle was born and lived in McAllen all of her life.
She is preceded in death by loving husband, Julio C. Ovalle; a son, Robert Ovalle; her parents, Raul and Margarita Gonzalez; and a sister, Rachel Magallan.
Mrs. Ovalle is survived by four children, Irma (David Ocanas) Ovalle Flores, Margaret (Juan Gilbert) Gonzalez, both of McAllen, Julio (Amanda Martinez) Ovalle of Pharr, and Elizabeth (Joe) Torres of McAllen; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; eight siblings, Raul Gonzalez of Palmview, Oscar Gonzalez of California, Raul Gonzalez Jr. of McAllen, Linda Rodriguez of Mission, Olga Garcia of McAllen, Letty Portales of Houston, Ramiro Cesar Gonzalez, and John Gonzalez, both of McAllen.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, November 22, 2019, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in McAllen. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 21, 2019