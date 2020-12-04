Bryan, TX - Gloria Gonzalez Roskop, 67, died in a car accident on Wednesday, Nov. 25, and has joined our Heavenly Father.



She was born and raised in Weslaco and worked as a receptionist at a medical facility in McAllen. When she was 53, she set her sights on college and graduated magna cum laude from UT-PanAm with a B.A. in psychology. She then worked as a counselor in management and training at the East Texas Treatment Facility in Henderson. She loved her work, helping her clients work through rehabilitation.



She was a loving, kind, and generous person who was a devout Christian. She is survived by her daughter Hilda Keller (Joe), Luis Angel Gonzalez (Kristen), Alberto Gonzalez (Carolina), and her former husband Luis Alberto Gonzalez; four brothers, Manuel Mena, Jesús, George, and Gilbert; two sisters Maipe Luna and Alicia Manning; ten grandchildren and one great grandson; and numerous nieces and nephews. Her husband Allan Roskop was deceased (+).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store